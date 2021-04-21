Kennedy Ferruggia and Josh Simpson, two Bonner Scholars at The College of New Jersey, have created a virtual Thrift Store for students; with all proceeds going to The Mission.

Twice a week – on Wednesdays and Fridays – they post on Instagram vintage or unique clothes they’ve selected from The Mission’s Thrift Store. Then they steam the items and place them on hangers, pictured against a chalkboard (with words slightly erased in the background).

They call this very stylized approach “The Thrift Project” – with students purchasing gently used clothes for somewhere between $6 and $12.

As Kennedy explained, “We used to have Pop-Up Shops on campus, which were well attended. But, of course, now, because of the pandemic, we are not able to do that. So, instead, we created this online project, which has become very popular.”

You can see their handiwork on Instagram at TheThriftProjectTCNJ, where they have 451 followers.

With each purchase, she added, students also receive some information about The Mission, along with a personalized Thank You note, recognizing that they are helping the environment by lessening textile waste, while also helping to feed individuals who are hungry and house those who are experiencing homelessness.

Barrett Young, Chief Executive Officer of The Mission, said, “Our heartfelt thanks goes out to Kennedy and Josh for their dedication, their compassion, and their commitment, as well as their unique ability to connect The Mission with college students, and to spread the word about how we are here to help anyone who knocks on our door.”